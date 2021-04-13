UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says No Justification For Looting, Violence After Police Killing In Minnesota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says No Justification for Looting, Violence After Police Killing in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that there is no justification for looting and violence in the United States, commenting on the recent killing of the African American man by a police officer in the state of Minnesota.

"There is absolutely no justification for looting, no justification for violence," Biden told reporters at the White House, noting that peaceful protesting was understandable.

The president stressed that there was anger in the black community.

"We do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the black community, in that environment is real, it is serious and it is consequential," he added, urging people to keep calm and peace.

According to Minneapolis' Brooklyn Center police, the incident took place on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle over an alleged traffic violation. The fatal shooting of Duante Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in the city adjacent to Minneapolis.

Related Topics

Police White House Vehicle Traffic Man Minneapolis United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

39 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

2 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.