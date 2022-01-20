Biden Says 'No Problem' Understanding One Another With Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have no problem understanding each other when discussing bilateral security issues.
"We have no problem understanding one another," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday regarding his recent security talks with Putin.
Biden said his recent talks with Putin have been "very frank."