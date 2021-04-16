UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Still 'Issue In Play'

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

Biden Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Still 'Issue in Play'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite remains an issue that is "in play," but it is a complicated one and affects the United States' allies in Europe.

"Nord Stream 2 is a complicated issue affecting our allies in Europe. I have been opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time - from the beginning...

That is still an issue that is in play," Biden told reporters after a televised address on the relations with Russia.

The United States has applied pressure on its allies to abandon the pipeline project, which seeks to bring a total of 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany annually. Washington argues that the pipeline would increase the Europe's dependence on Russian energy exports. Russia has denied ever using energy exports as a tool of coercion.

