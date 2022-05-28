UrduPoint.com

Biden Says North Korea Joined US Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 12:24 AM

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that North Korea has supported the United States' sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that North Korea has supported the United States' sanctions against Russia.

"Did anybody think, I callEd for sanctions against Russia. In addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the ASEAN countries, would stand up and support those sanctions," Biden said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The sanctions have exacerbated the disruption of supply chains and led to a spike in food and energy prices worldwide.

