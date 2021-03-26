UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says North Korea Violated UN Resolution 1718 By Conducting Latest Missile Tests

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Says North Korea Violated UN Resolution 1718 By Conducting Latest Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press since assuming office that North Korea has violated United Nations Resolution 1718 by conducting missile tests earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo said two North Korea ballistic missiles fell just outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone and accused Pyongyang of violating resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"UN Resolution 1718 was violated by those particular missiles that were tested," Biden said.

Biden underscored that the United States is in discussions with allies and partners on North Korea and vowed to "respond accordingly" in case Pyongyang chooses to escalate the situation.

"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly," Biden said.

Biden also stressed that he is willing to do "some form of diplomacy" with North Korea, but conditioned any talks by reaching the end result of the country's denuclearization.

"I am also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization," Biden said.

UN Resolution 1718, adopted in 2016, bans North Korea from conducting further nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Nuclear Tokyo Pyongyang Japan United States North Korea 2016 From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.