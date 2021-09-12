Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that lowering of public approval ratings does not bother him.

"I'm a big boy. I've been doing this a long time," Biden told reporters.

As recent polls show, Biden's popularity began lowering amid a new spike of coronavirus, the situation in Afghanistan and other challenges.

A new CNN poll, released on Friday, said that 69% of US citizens are disappointed with how things are going in the country right now. Another poll, conducted by NPR earlier in September, showed that Biden's rating slid to 43%, down 6% from July.