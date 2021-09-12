UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Not Afraid Of Low Approval Ratings

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that lowering of public approval ratings does not bother him.

"I'm a big boy. I've been doing this a long time," Biden told reporters.

As recent polls show, Biden's popularity began lowering amid a new spike of coronavirus, the situation in Afghanistan and other challenges.

A new CNN poll, released on Friday, said that 69% of US citizens are disappointed with how things are going in the country right now. Another poll, conducted by NPR earlier in September, showed that Biden's rating slid to 43%, down 6% from July.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Nepalese Rupee July September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Sa ..

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

5 minutes ago
 UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

20 minutes ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

50 minutes ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

50 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Count ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Country's Elections Well-Documented

50 minutes ago
 Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.