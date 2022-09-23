Biden Says Not All Republicans 'MAGA' Variety, But Group Runs Party

Not every member of the Republican Party in the United States is a so-called "MAGA Republican" but those who control the whole party are, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Not every member of the Republican Party in the United States is a so-called "MAGA Republican" but those who control the whole party are, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"MAGA" refers to the 2016 Donald Trump campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," which Biden uses to identify purportedly radical elements of the party. Biden in remarks earlier this month said the faction represents an "extremism" that threatens US democracy.

"The path offered by Democrats is contrasted with the one offered by the MAGA Republicans, and by the way, not all Republicans are MAGA Republicans, so I want to make that clear," Biden said during remarks to the Democratic National Committee.

"The MAGA Republicans control the Republican party right now, and that's self-evident."

After Biden's comments earlier this month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the president vilified tens of millions of US citizens who supported Trump and the Republican Party.