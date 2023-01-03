Biden Says Not Discussing Joint Nuclear Exercises With South Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said he was not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the White House said in a statement.

Yoon Suk-yeol earlier said in an interview with The Chosun Ilbo newspaper that Seoul is negotiating with Washington to jointly plan and conduct exercises with the participation of US nuclear forces to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

"No," Biden said when asked if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea.