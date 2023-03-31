UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Not Going To Talk About Trump Indictment

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Friday declined to provide any comment on the indictment of his predecessor, Donald Trump, in a case regarding alleged hush money payments, according to a White House pool report.

"I have no comment on Trump," Biden told reporters at the White House.

When asked if he is worried about protests, he said "No. I'm not going to talk about the Trump indictment.

"

On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, said Trump may be facing 34 counts tied to falsifying business records and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the probe a "witch hunt." The former president has also rejected all allegations of an affair with Daniels.

More Stories From World

