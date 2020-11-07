UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Not Ready To Declare Victory, But Will Win Presidential Race

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Biden Says Not Ready to Declare Victory, But Will Win Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden said that he was not ready to declare the victory in the election yet but stressed that he would win the race, probably with more than 300 electoral votes.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet.

But the numbers tell us it is a clear and convincing story: we gonna win this race," Biden said in his address to the nation.

The Democratic candidate said that he was winning the race in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

"We are on track to over 300 electoral college votes," he added.

To win the presidential election, a candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral college votes.

Related Topics

Election Georgia From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

10 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.