Biden Says Not Ready to Declare Victory, But Will Win Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden said that he was not ready to declare the victory in the election yet but stressed that he would win the race, probably with more than 300 electoral votes.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet.

But the numbers tell us it is a clear and convincing story: we gonna win this race," Biden said in his address to the nation.

The Democratic candidate said that he was winning the race in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

"We are on track to over 300 electoral college votes," he added.

To win the presidential election, a candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral college votes.