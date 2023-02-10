Biden Says Not Ready Yet to Make Decision About Running For Re-Election in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the Telemundo broadcaster that he is not ready yet to make a decision about his bid in the 2024 election.

"I am just not ready to make it," Biden said.

Earlier this week, Biden said during an interview that he plans on running for re-election in 2024 despite his age but he has not yet made a firm decision.