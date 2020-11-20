Biden Says Not Ruling Out Legal Action Against Trump Admin. Over Hampered Transition
Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden said he has not ruled out taking legal action against the Trump administration, including the General Services Administration (GSA), over his hampered transition to power.
"I want to wait and see what happens. I'm not going to rule anything out or anything in," Biden told reporters on Thursday.