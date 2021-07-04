UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Not Sure If Russia Behind Recent Ransomware Attack in US - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden has said he is not sure if Russia was responsible for the recent ransomware attack in the country, Bloomberg reported.

Previously, Wired reported, citing security firm Huntress, that at least 200 US companies had been targeted by a ransomware attack by the REvil hacking group, which allegedly has members who live in Russia.

According to the company, the criminals seem to be demanding a ransom of about $45,000 in the Monero cryptocurrency from their victims.

