Biden Says Not The Time to Bring Ukraine Into NATO Now in Middle of War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden in an interview on Friday said that it is not the time now to bring Ukraine into NATO.

"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden said in an interview with CNN.

"For example, if you did that, then, you know - and I mean what I say - we're determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It's a commitment that we've all made, no matter what. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."