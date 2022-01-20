Biden Says Not Time to Give Up on Iran Talks as Some Progress Being Made

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said that now is not the time to give up on negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear agreement as some progress has been made.

"It's not time to give up, there is some progress being made, the P5 +1 (group of countries) is on the same page, but it remains to be seen," Biden said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.