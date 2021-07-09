UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'Not True' That US Intel Community Assesses That Afghan Govt Will Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden refuted reports on Thursday that the US intelligence community assessed that the Afghan government will collapse.

"That is not true," Biden stated during remarks about the drawdown of US forces from the country. "They did not reach that conclusion... They [Afghan government] clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place."

