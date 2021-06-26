UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Not Tuned To Specifics Of Chauvin Decision, But Prison Sentence Appropriate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he is not aware of the considerations that led to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's 270-month sentence, but added that finds the punishment appropriate under existing laws.

Earlier on Friday, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced the 45-year-old former police officer to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd during his arrest last year.

"I don't know all the circumstances that were considered but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," Biden told reporters.

The prosecutors in the case had asked the judge for a sentence of 30 years in prison while the defense called for probation citing Chauvin's lack of criminal history.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The 46-year-old Floyd died last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. The incident, which was caught on video that went viral, sparked widespread protests - and riots - over police-involved killings of Blacks in the United States.

