Biden Says Not Walking Back Putin Comments, Was Expressing 'Moral Outrage' Not US Policy

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he will not walk back recent comments challenging the continued leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that the comments were made based on personal feelings and do not indicate any policy changes.

"I'm not walking anything back ... I was expressing the moral outrage I felt. I wasn't articulating a policy change," Biden told reporters when asked about the comments following remarks on the new FY2023 budget proposal.

Biden also expressed that he does not believe the comments will escalate tensions or complicate diplomatic engagement between the United States and Russia.

