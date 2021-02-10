Biden Says Not Watching Impeachment Trial, Focused on Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday said he has his own obligations including fighting the pandemic and does not plan to watch former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

US senators approved on Tuesday procedures and timelines for Trump's impeachment trial and moved to debate on the constitutionality of the process.

"I am not," Biden told reporters when asked if he was going to watch the trial. "My job is to keep people. We've already lost over 450,000 people [and] we're gonna lose a whole lot more if we don't act and act decisively and quickly."

Biden said many Americans are struggling with food insecurity, including children - and focusing on that problem was his job.

"The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it. I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well. That's all I am going to say about impeachment," Biden said.