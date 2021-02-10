UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Not Watching Impeachment Trial, Focused On Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Not Watching Impeachment Trial, Focused on Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday said he has his own obligations including fighting the pandemic and does not plan to watch former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

US senators approved on Tuesday procedures and timelines for Trump's impeachment trial and moved to debate on the constitutionality of the process.

"I am not," Biden told reporters when asked if he was going to watch the trial. "My job is to keep people. We've already lost over 450,000 people [and] we're gonna lose a whole lot more if we don't act and act decisively and quickly."

Biden said many Americans are struggling with food insecurity, including children - and focusing on that problem was his job.

"The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it. I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well. That's all I am going to say about impeachment," Biden said.

Related Topics

Senate Trump Job All

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

1 hour ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

2 hours ago

Hope Probe an example of will of Emiratis, Arabs: ..

2 hours ago

Desperate search for survivors after India glacier ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.