UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Not Worried About Possibility Of Armed Conflict With China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Says Not Worried About Possibility of Armed Conflict With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about a possible armed conflict with China, adding that he does not anticipate there will be a need for a physical confrontation.

"With regard to more profound question about am I worried of armed conflict or some bad accidentally occurring with China, No, I am not," Biden said. "I don't anticipate there will be a need for... a physical conflict."

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

52 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

52 minutes ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

8 minutes ago
 UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine's National Security Council Denies Reports ..

Ukraine's National Security Council Denies Reports of Russian Buildup on Eastern ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.