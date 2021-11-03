Biden Says Not Worried About Possibility of Armed Conflict With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about a possible armed conflict with China, adding that he does not anticipate there will be a need for a physical confrontation.

"With regard to more profound question about am I worried of armed conflict or some bad accidentally occurring with China, No, I am not," Biden said. "I don't anticipate there will be a need for... a physical conflict."