Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Biden Says Not Worried Delta Variant Will Cause New Outbreak in US, But Lives Will Be Lost

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not concerned that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has the potential to spark a new major epidemic in the United States, but was worried lives will be lost among those refusing to get vaccinated

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not concerned that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has the potential to spark a new major epidemic in the United States, but was worried lives will be lost among those refusing to get vaccinated.

"I am concerned that people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who have not been vaccinated," Biden said. "I am not concerned there's going to be a major outbreak, that we're going to have another epidemic nationwide, but I am concerned lives will be lost.

"

Biden urged Americans who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus to not think only of themselves and receive vaccinations without delay.

On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the delta variant is predicted to become the predominant variant in the coming weeks in the United States, mainly affecting regions with low vaccination rates.

