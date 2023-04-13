Biden Says 'Nothing Contemporaneous' in Pentagon Documents, but Concerned by Leak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is concerned by the recent leak of Pentagon documents, but downplayed the consequences of the disclosure.

"I'm concerned about what happened but there was nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of great consequence," Biden told reporters during his visit to Ireland.

"There's a full- blown investigation going on ... with the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and we're getting close ... I don't have an answer," he stated.