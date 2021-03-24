Biden Says 'Nothing Much Has Changed' With N. Korea After Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that nothing much has changed with North Korea's behavior after Pyongyang test launched short-range missiles during the weekend.

"We've learned nothing much has changed," Biden said as quoted in a pool report on Tuesday.

A senior US administration official said in earlier remarks that the United States is aware of the recent launches of short-range missiles by North Korea, but does not consider Pyongyang's actions to be provocative behavior.

US media had reported that North Korea tested several short-range missiles over the weekend. The reason for North Korea doing so may have been the joint US-South Korea military exercises that Pyongyang had repeatedly complained about, the reports said citing sources familiar with the issue.