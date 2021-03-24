UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 'Nothing Much Has Changed' With N. Korea After Missile Tests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Says 'Nothing Much Has Changed' With N. Korea After Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that nothing much has changed with North Korea's behavior after Pyongyang test launched short-range missiles during the weekend.

"We've learned nothing much has changed," Biden said as quoted in a pool report on Tuesday.

A senior US administration official said in earlier remarks that the United States is aware of the recent launches of short-range missiles by North Korea, but does not consider Pyongyang's actions to be provocative behavior.

US media had reported that North Korea tested several short-range missiles over the weekend. The reason for North Korea doing so may have been the joint US-South Korea military exercises that Pyongyang had repeatedly complained about, the reports said citing sources familiar with the issue.

Related Topics

Pyongyang United States North Korea May Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

4 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

5 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

3 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

3 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

3 hours ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.