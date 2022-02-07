UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Nothing New' About Russia, China Moving Closer Together

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says 'Nothing New' About Russia, China Moving Closer Together

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Sunday there was nothing new about Russia and China moving closer together, two days after their leaders met in Beijing to reaffirm friendship between their nations.

"There's nothing new about that," Biden told reporters when pressed on whether he was worried that Russia was getting too close to China.

Asked whether he would consider sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions around Ukraine escalated, Biden said "I'm not gonna speculate on that."

China has backed Russia's security guarantee demand for the US and NATO that the military alliance slam the door shut to Ukraine and avoid expanding eastward.

