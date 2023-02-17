Biden Says Nothing Ties Objects Recently Shot Down to China or Surveillance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The objects recently shot down over US airspace are most likely tied to private companies, and no evidence suggests that they are related to China's balloon program, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were.

But nothing right now suggests they're related to China's spy balloon program, or they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country. The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions, studying weather or conducting other scientific research," Biden said at a presser.

Over the weekend, the US military shot down three unmanned objects over North American airspace.