UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Notifying Congress Of Plans To Designate Qatar As Major Non-NATO Ally

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is notifying Congress about his plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

"I am notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship," Biden told reporters during his meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Biden also welcomed a deal that Qatar Airways signed earlier on Monday with Boeing for the supply of 34 777-8 wide-body cargo aircraft. This deal will support tens of thousands jobs in the US, he added.

