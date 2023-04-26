Biden Says Nuclear Attack by DPRK 'Unacceptable,' Will Result in End of 'Regime'

Any nuclear attack by North Korea would be unacceptable and result in the end of their government, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Any nuclear attack by North Korea would be unacceptable and result in the end of their government, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden said during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.