Biden Says on 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot US Not Land of Autocrats, Extremists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) President Joe Biden said during a ceremony at the White House on the second anniversary of the Capitol riot that the United States should not be a land for extremists and violence.

"America is a land of laws and not chaos, a nation of peace and not violence," Biden said on Friday. "We're not a land of kings and dictators, autocrats and extremists. As we see today's honorees, we're a nation of 'we the people.'"

Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to several US Capitol police officers who helped defend the building against demonstrators who aimed to block Congress from certifying then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Two years ago, demonstrators entered the US Capitol to protest Congress for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states that then-President Donald Trump said are fraudulent.

The incident prompted the launching of a congressional panel probe and Federal investigations that have seen over 950 people charged for their involvement in the riot.