Biden Says On Track to Win More Votes Than Any Presidential Ticket in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a press conference that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were on track to break the record in the popular vote in the United States.

"Indeed, Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country," Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden also said he felt optimistic about overtaking incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Pennsylvania.

"All the remaining ballots to be counted cast by mail. And we've been winning 78 percent of the votes by mail in Pennsylvania," Biden said.