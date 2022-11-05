UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Optimistic Democrats Will Retain Power In US House, Senate In Midterms

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he is optimistic Democrats will keep control of the House and Senate after the midterm elections on Tuesday, the White House press pool reported.

"I'm optimistic, I really am," Biden said as quoted by the press pool on Friday. "We're going to win this time around, I think. I feel really good about our chances."

Biden added that be believes Democrats will pick up an extra seat in the Senate in the midterm elections.

According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber of Congress.

