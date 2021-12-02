UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:11 AM

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is optimistic that the new coronavirus variant Omicron will not exacerbate existing supply chain issues but remains concerned until relevant information is obtained.

"Well, you know me, I am an optimist," Biden said, when asked whether he was concerned that Omicron would be exacerbating supply chain problems.

"What we have seen so far does not guarantee that's the outcome. As a matter of fact, we are going to know in the next several weeks that not just how transmissible the disease is, but how extensive it is, how dangerous it is and what damage it does and most importantly whether the vaccines we have are capable of dealing with this virus. I think it's a little early to make that judgement, but am I concerned, of course I am, until we get the final answers."

