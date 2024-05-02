Open Menu

Biden Says 'order Must Prevail' Amid Campus Protests On Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

President Joe Biden broke his virtual silence Thursday on the nationwide Gaza campus protests, saying the United States was not authoritarian but insisting "order must prevail"

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) President Joe Biden broke his virtual silence Thursday on the nationwide Gaza campus protests, saying the United States was not authoritarian but insisting "order must prevail."

In a televised address from the White House, Biden added that there was "no place" for anti-Semitism on university campuses, which have been roiled by pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

The 81-year-old Democrat -- whose reelection bid in November faces a challenge from voters opposed to the war -- said there had to be a balance between the right to peaceful protest and the need to prevent violence.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," Biden said from the podium in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

"But neither are we a lawless country," added Biden. "We're a civil society, and order must prevail."

The US president also said the protests could not be allowed to disrupt classes and graduations for thousands of students at campuses across the United States.

Biden has faced criticism from all sides of the political spectrum over the protests, several of which have been broken up by police in recent days with dozens of people arrested.

Republicans have accused him of being soft on what they say is anti-Semitic sentiment among the protesters, while he faces widespread opposition in his own party for his strong support for Israel's deadly military offensive.

"There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for anti-Semitism, or threats of violence against Jewish students," Biden added.

"There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans," he said.

"It's simply wrong."

His comments came after Israel's president on Thursday said US universities consumed by campus protests were "contaminated by hatred and anti-Semitism."

After his remarks, Biden said "no" when asked if the US National Guard should intervene to break up the demonstrations.

He also said "no" about whether the protests would change his policy of strong support for the Israeli offensive on Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Related Topics

Squash Protest Police Israel Civil Society White House Gaza United States October November Jew All From Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

3 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

3 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

3 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

3 minutes ago
 ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

3 minutes ago
 DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

13 minutes ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

31 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

3 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

13 minutes ago
 French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in c ..

French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema

13 minutes ago
 Peshawar to be made drug free: CM’s aide

Peshawar to be made drug free: CM’s aide

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World