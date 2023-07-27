Open Menu

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due To Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Climate change has caused record-level heat in the United States that is affecting more than 100 million Americans, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

"Record temperatures are now affecting over 100 million Americans," Biden said at the White House.

Biden pointed out that different US states reported a record 120-degree heat during the month of June, while the city of Phoenix in Arizona had a 110-degree heat index for 27 straight days.

Biden noted that ocean warming weather phenomenon El Nino is making for an even more alarming weather forecast in the coming months.

The US president announced additional steps from his administration to help the local authorities deal with the consequences of extreme heat.

"The US Forest Service will award more than $1 billion in grants to help cities and towns plant trees," Biden said.

Biden directed different government agencies to issue Federal heat-related protections for federal workers and intensify inspections in high-risk industries like construction and agriculture.

Moreover, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development will work with local communities to make buildings more efficient and heat resistant, Biden added.

