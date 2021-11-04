Biden Says Over 20Mln Americans Received Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Shot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that more than 20 million Americans have received Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccine shots.

"Over 20 million Americans now received the booster. In fact, in just six weeks, we have already gotten boosters to about half of eligible seniors who received the Pfizer vaccine," Biden said at the White House.

Biden also said the United States has enough supply of the booster shoots.

The US president also urged every senior American to receive a vaccine booster shot.