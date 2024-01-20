Biden says Palestinian state still possible after Netanyahu call

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden said Friday it was still possible Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could agree to some form of Palestinian state, after the two leaders spoke for the first time in nearly a month amid tensions over the Gaza war.

Their call came a day after Netanyahu said he opposes allowing Palestinian sovereignty in the wake of the conflict with Palestinians, deepening Israeli divisions with key backer Washington over the conduct of Israel's offensive and what comes next.

But Biden said after the call that it was not impossible Netanyahu might come round to some form of so-called two-state solution, mooted for decades as a way to end tensions in the middle East, despite the Israeli premier's comments.

"There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There's a number of countries that are members of the UN that... don't have their own militaries," Biden told reporters after an event at the White House.

"And so, I think there's ways in which this could work."

Asked what Netanyahu was open to, Biden replied: "I'll let you know."

The Israeli premier said on Thursday that his country "must have security control over all the territory west of the Jordan (River)" and that he had made this clear to Israel's "American friends".

"This is a necessary condition, and it conflicts with the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty," Netanyahu said in public remarks.