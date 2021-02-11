UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Pentagon To Provide China-Related Recommendations In Next Few Months

Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the creation of a new China Task Force at the Pentagon to provide recommendations on US military strategy to his administration within the next four months.

"The task force will work quickly, drawing on civilian and military experts across the department to provide within the next few months recommendations to Secretary Austin on key priorities and decision points so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters," Biden said in remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon said in a fact sheet that the China Task Force will review high-priority matters related to Beijing, including bilateral defense relations, intelligence and US alliances and partnerships and issue recommendations within the next four months.

No final public report is anticipated, but the Defense Department will share its findings with Congress and other stakeholders, the Pentagon said.

Biden said the United States needs to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend US interests in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

He added that the United States needs to enhance its capabilities in cyberspace and ensure it is in a position to lead in a new era of competition "from the deep sea to outer space."

