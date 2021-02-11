Biden Says Pentagon to Provide Recommendations on China-Related in Next Few Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Pentagon's China Task Force will provide recommendations in the next few months on China-related matters that pose a challenge to the Untied States, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"Today I was briefed on a new DoD[Pentagon]-wide China Task Force that Secretary [Lloyd] Austin is standing up to look at our strategy and operational concepts, technology and force posture and so much more," Biden said in a press briefing. "The task force will work quickly, drawing on civilian and military experts across the department to provide within the next few months recommendations to Secretary Austin on key priorities and decision points so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters."