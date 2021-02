US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that lasted two hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that lasted two hours.

"Last night, I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping," Biden told reporters at the White House. "This was a good conversation."