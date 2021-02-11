Biden says phone call with Xi lasted two hours

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office lasted two hours

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office lasted two hours.

"Last night, I was in the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping," Biden told reporters -- an unusually long interaction for a US president, with whom even face-to-face meetings rarely stretch beyond an hour.