UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Plan To Battle COVID This Winter Does Not Include Shutdown, Lockdowns

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Says Plan to Battle COVID This Winter Does Not Include Shutdown, Lockdowns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The US plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic this winter does not include shutdown or lockdowns, President Joe Biden said on Thursday while delivering remarks on efforts against the coronavirus.

"Our plan doesn't include shutdown or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations and boosters," the president said.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

40 seconds ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

42 seconds ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

43 seconds ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

45 seconds ago
 New York Police Detains Man Armed With Shotgun Nea ..

New York Police Detains Man Armed With Shotgun Near UN Headquarters

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.