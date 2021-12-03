Biden Says Plan To Battle COVID This Winter Does Not Include Shutdown, Lockdowns
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The US plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic this winter does not include shutdown or lockdowns, President Joe Biden said on Thursday while delivering remarks on efforts against the coronavirus.
"Our plan doesn't include shutdown or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations and boosters," the president said.