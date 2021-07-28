Biden Says Plan To Require Vaccinations For US Federal Employees Under Consideration
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is currently considering requiring all US Federal employees to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
"That's under consideration right now, and if you're not vaccinated you're not nearly as smart as I thought you were," Biden said, when asked whether his administration was considering such a plan.