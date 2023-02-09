UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Biden Says 'Polls Don't Matter Anymore' as He Struggles to Boost Low Approval Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said polls do not matter as he struggles with improving his job approval numbers among US voters.

"Polls don't matter anymore, you gotta make 40, 50 calls on a cellphone to get someone to answer a poll," Biden said during an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that 41% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's job performance, which is very close to the lowest level during his presidency.

The survey also revealed that 65% of Americans do not agree with the course their country is currently headed.

Only 58% expressed this opinion a year ago.

However, despite Biden's low rating, most people still prefer Democrats over Republicans in some areas. 37% think that Democrats are handling healthcare issues better than their political opponents, and only 18% expressed a different opinion. On the issue of gun control, 34% of Americans support Democrats, and only 23% picked Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll took place last week among 1,029 adults across the United States.

