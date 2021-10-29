UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Pope Called Him 'good Catholic' In Meeting Before G20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Biden says pope called him 'good Catholic' in meeting before G20

US President Joe Biden said Pope Francis called him a "good Catholic" as they met Friday at the Vatican at the start of a European trip aimed at reasserting US international credentials

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Pope Francis called him a "good Catholic" as they met Friday at the Vatican at the start of a European trip aimed at reasserting US international credentials.

The meeting at the Vatican lasted more than an hour -- longer than Biden's two predecessors were given -- and came as Biden arrived in Europe ahead of a weekend G20 summit in Rome and UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Biden, only the second Catholic to hold his office, said Francis had expressed pleasure that "I was a good Catholic" in the talks, which sidestepped the controversial topic of abortion.

The meeting kicks off Biden's Europe trip, where he hopes to push his mantra that "America is back" after the Trump years.

The Vatican meeting was closed to the media but footage released by the Holy See showed a good-humoured gathering full of smiles, with Biden at points visibly moved, and elsewhere telling the pope "God love ya".

He called the pontiff "the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met", as he gave him a presidential coin recalling the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015, had served.

"I know my son would want me to give this to you," Biden said.

The president, who is open about his faith and how it gives him strength, has already met Francis three times before but this was their first tete-a-tete since he entered the White House.

- 'An honour' - Biden will travel to Glasgow for COP26 climate talks after the weekend G20 meeting.

Both Biden and the pope have been outspoken on the need to tackle global warming -- Francis repeated his call for action in a BBC broadcast Friday -- and this was a dominant theme of their talks.

"I thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world's poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in fighting the climate crisis and ending the pandemic," the president tweeted later.

He said the meeting, part of which was with his wife Jill, had been "an honour".

The Vatican said they discussed climate change, the pandemic and the issue of refugees and migrants, as well as "the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience".

Following the meeting, Biden told journalists that the red-button issue of abortion was not discussed.

"We just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic," Biden said.

Biden supports the right to choose, while Francis, 84, has slammed terminating pregnancies as "murder".

The pontiff has nonetheless distanced himself from a push by conservative US bishops to deny communion to politicians supportive of abortion rights -- which would include Biden.

After the meeting, Biden headed for talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron, before the G20 kicks off on Saturday morning.

Shortly before leaving Washington, Biden unveiled a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, a $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social welfare package on which he has staked his domestic legacy.

He had hoped to secure the deal before leaving, but it has been dogged by weeks of internal party feuding -- it remains to be seen if the revamped deal will gain the support of lawmakers.

- Bridge-building - After Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, Biden is hoping to reassert US global leadership, including in speaking up for democracies against regimes such as China, and on climate change.

Ahead of the crucial COP26 summit starting on Monday, Biden said his new plan includes "the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis ever" -- $550 billion to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"America is back in a leadership position on climate in a way that will be broadly welcomed," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on the flight over.

But Biden will have some fence-mending to do after a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which irritated US allies, and a major spat over nuclear-powered submarines.

He will meet with French President Macron on Friday for the first time since the submarine row, in what Sullivan said was expected to be a "constructive and deeply substantial meeting".

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Europe China Washington White House Trump Died Wife Rome Glasgow Gas 2015 Cancer God Media From Refugee Billion Love

Recent Stories

Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

1 minute ago
 Three women injured in cylinder blast

Three women injured in cylinder blast

1 minute ago
 Biden meets with Macron for first time since subma ..

Biden meets with Macron for first time since submarine spat

1 minute ago
 Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supp ..

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supporting Kashmir cause

4 minutes ago
 Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at S ..

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.