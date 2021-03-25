Biden Says Prepared for 'Some Form of Diplomacy' With North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office that he is willing to do "some form of diplomacy" with North Korea, but conditioned any talks by reaching the end result of the country's denuclearization.

