Biden Says Prepared to Talk to Putin If Sees Interest in Ending Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is prepared to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin if there is an interest on the part of Moscow to end their special military operation in Ukraine.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin.

If in fact, there is an interest in him deciding ... (if) he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet," Biden said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. "I'm prepared if (Putin) he's willing to talk to find out what he's willing to do, but I'll only do in consultation with my NATO allies, I'm not going to do it on my own."