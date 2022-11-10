UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Prepared To Work With Republicans Regardless Of Final Tally In Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden in his remarks on the preliminary midterms elections results said that he is prepared to work with Republican colleagues regardless of the final tally in the vote.

"Regardless of what the final tally of these elections shows, and there's still some counting going on, I am prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden added that he intends to meet with both political parties upon his return from the G20 summit in Indonesia to discuss with them how they can work together for the remainder of this year and into the next Congress to advance the economic and national security priorities of the United States.

