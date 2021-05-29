UrduPoint.com
Biden Says President Xi Believes China Will 'Own America' By 2035

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden stated that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is convinced that China will "own America" by 2030-2035.

"I've spent more time with President Xi of China than any world leader has ” for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter; 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here.

He firmly believes that China, before the year '30, '35, is going to own America because autocracies can make quick decisions," Biden said in a speech at a military base in Virginia on Friday.

The US president also stressed that the world is currently facing a battle between democracies and autocracies, and as the relations in the international arena become more complicated, it gets harder for countries to reach a consensus.

