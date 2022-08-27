UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends On Circumstances

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circumstances

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the commander-in-chief is sometimes allowed to take home sensitive documents depending on the nature of the material and viewing space, responding to questions about the practice in regards to a federal probe into the storage of potentially sensitive materials at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the commander-in-chief is sometimes allowed to take home sensitive documents depending on the nature of the material and viewing space, responding to questions about the practice in regards to a Federal probe into the storage of potentially sensitive materials at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Depending on the circumstances," Biden said when asked if it is ever acceptable for a president to take home sensitive materials. "For example, I have in my home a cabined off space that is completely secure. I'm taking home with me today today's (President's Daily Briefing). It's locked. I have a person with me, military with me.

I read it, I lock it back up and give it to the military."

Protocols for handling sensitive information depend on the kind of document and security of the viewing space, Biden added.

The comments come following the release of a redacted affidavit used to justify a raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a probe into the alleged mishandling of sensitive defense-related information.

Earlier on Friday, a US court released the document, which outlined the FBI's investigation leading up to the search of Mar-a-Lago and seizure of materials labeled "top secret."

Trump has denied improperly storing classified materials at his residence and condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.

More Stories From World

