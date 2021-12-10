(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden acknowledged Friday that US inflation is not falling "as quickly as we'd like," but said the economy is recovering strongly from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic

Data shows "that price and cost increase are slowing, although not as quickly as we'd like," Biden said in a statement after the inflation rate hit a nearly four decades high.

"Economic growth is stronger here than virtually any other nation," Biden said. "But we have to get prices and costs down before consumers will feel confident in that recovery."