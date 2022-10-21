UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Privately Conveyed Message To Hungary, Turkey On Their Delay To NATO Expansion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Biden Says Privately Conveyed Message to Hungary, Turkey on Their Delay to NATO Expansion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he conveyed via private channels his message to Turkey and Hungary concerning their delay to the ratification of the agreement on Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO.

"I've delivered that privately," Biden said when asked what his message is for Turkey and Hungary on a delay to NATO expansion.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels. All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols in accordance with their national legislation.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO member states yet to approve the expansion.

The Hungarian parliament is expected to hold a session on the ratification on October 24.

On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey, which had initially blocked their applications citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, an organization designated terrorist by Ankara, later dropped its objections.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Turkey Parliament Brussels Helsinki Stockholm Ankara Sweden Finland Hungary May July October All Agreement

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

19 minutes ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

19 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

19 minutes ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

22 minutes ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

22 minutes ago
 US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles ..

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.