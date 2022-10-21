Biden Says Privately Conveyed Message to Hungary, Turkey on Their Delay to NATO Expansion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he conveyed via private channels his message to Turkey and Hungary concerning their delay to the ratification of the agreement on Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO.

"I've delivered that privately," Biden said when asked what his message is for Turkey and Hungary on a delay to NATO expansion.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels. All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols in accordance with their national legislation.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO member states yet to approve the expansion.

The Hungarian parliament is expected to hold a session on the ratification on October 24.

On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey, which had initially blocked their applications citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, an organization designated terrorist by Ankara, later dropped its objections.